New Insights On Privilege, Ethics Duties For In-House Attys

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- In Fischman v. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings America Inc., Judge Jesse M. Furman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled on July 11, that Jennifer Fischman, former acting general counsel and chief compliance officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, did not rely on privileged and/or confidential client information in asserting claims of sex discrimination and retaliation against her former employer. Judge Furman also found that, even if Fischman had relied on privileged and/or confidential information, dismissal of her complaint at the prediscovery stage of litigation would not be the proper remedy. Judge Furman’s written opinion clarifies both...

