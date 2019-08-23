Alarm.com Denied Bid For IP Retrial Against SecureNet

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday denied Alarm.com's bid for a new trial over what the company claims was "erroneous" information that tainted a jury's verdict that a competitor did not infringe three of its patents related to home security and automation networking. In a 19-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews rejected Alarm.com's contention that a new trial is warranted on claims related to two of the patents because "the jury was exposed to numerous erroneous claim constructions." In February, following a five-day trial, a jury found that SecureNet Technologies LLC had not infringed U.S. Patent Nos. 8,073,931; 8,478,844;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS