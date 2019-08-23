Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Takeda Unit Can't Undo $155M Loss In Bayer IP Row

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday denied a bid from a Takeda Pharmaceutical unit to throw out a jury's verdict saying the company owes $155 million for infringing Bayer's hemophilia treatment patent and refused to call for a new trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews denied the Ireland-based biopharmaceutical company Baxalta Inc.'s motion to either grant it a win or order a new trial in a suit over its flagship hemophilia treatment Adynovate. While Baxalta had argued that Bayer's patent fell short of meeting enablement standards, which require showing someone skilled in the field would know how to create or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®