Takeda Unit Can't Undo $155M Loss In Bayer IP Row

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Friday denied a bid from a Takeda Pharmaceutical unit to throw out a jury's verdict saying the company owes $155 million for infringing Bayer's hemophilia treatment patent and refused to call for a new trial. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews denied the Ireland-based biopharmaceutical company Baxalta Inc.'s motion to either grant it a win or order a new trial in a suit over its flagship hemophilia treatment Adynovate. While Baxalta had argued that Bayer's patent fell short of meeting enablement standards, which require showing someone skilled in the field would know how to create or...

