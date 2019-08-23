Pot Giant's Acquisition Plans Stymied In Competition Dispute

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island state court has pumped the brakes on cannabis behemoth Acreage Holdings' proposed purchase of nonprofit dispensary Greenleaf after a regional cannabis outfit accused Acreage of a raft of misconduct. The court agreed on Friday to bump a dispute between a New England-focused cannabis business CanWell and the publicly traded industry giant Acreage Holdings Inc. to arbitration and to put a temporary hold on one of Acreage's expansion efforts into the region. In an arbitration demand, CanWell, which provides extraction and manufacturing services to New England cannabis businesses, accused Acreage and its CEO Kevin Murphy of engaging in "wrongful,...

