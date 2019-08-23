Driller's Inaction Voided Gas Lease Rights, Pa. Panel Rules

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled in a published decision on Friday that an oil and gas driller was not entitled to take advantage of lease provisions allowing it to maintain possession of acreage around a set of wells it drilled after it effectively abandoned its work on the properties. While Mitch-Well Inc.'s leases allowed the company to maintain possession of the five acres immediately surrounding two Warren County wells in the event that the agreements are terminated, the state's Superior Court agreed that the driller's failure over 16 years to either produce oil or gas from the wells or make required...

