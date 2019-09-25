Pa. Judge Scolds Gov't For Delays On UnitedHealth FCA Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (September 25, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday expressed frustration with the government's shifting position on whether to push for dismissal of a whistleblower suit accusing a UnitedHealth Inc. unit of hospital billing fraud, saying he was inclined to consider the case's merits before deciding whether to grant a motion to ax the litigation. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson said during a hearing in Philadelphia that the government — which said in February it planned to push to ax the six-year-old lawsuit before recanting two months later and ultimately filing a formal motion to dismiss in August — could stand to wait what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS