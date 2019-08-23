Asarco Hits Cleanup Trustee With Ch. 11 Adversary Suit

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Copper mining and processing company Asarco LLC has filed a suit accusing the trustee of an environmental cleanup trust it established in bankruptcy of attempting to dodge responsibility for most of two contaminated properties it had been assigned. In an adversary action filed in a Texas bankruptcy court Thursday, Asarco claimed the trustee of the Asarco Multi-State Custodial Trust is using “technical errors” in the deeds to an abandoned New Mexico mine and decommissioned Utah smelting plant to deny ownership of and responsibility for most of the properties, in violation of the purpose of the trust. According to the filing, Asarco...

