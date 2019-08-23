Ill. Officials Report 1st Possible Death Linked To Vaping

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Illinois public health officials on Friday said an adult patient who had recently vaped and been hospitalized with severe respiratory illness has died, possibly the first death related to the use of e-cigarettes in the U.S. The Illinois Department of Public Health didn't identify the patient or when they died, other than saying that a total of 22 people in the state between 17 and 38 years old have been sickened after using e-cigarettes. The department said the number of reports of patients hospitalized with respiratory problems after vaping has doubled in the past week, and it's working with local health...

