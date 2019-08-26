Shuttered Golf Co. Owner Must Pay Rival $8.9M In Patent Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The owner of a shuttered golf company must pay a rival nearly $8.9 million for infringing a golf bag patent, a New York federal judge has ruled, almost 10 years after he stashed the company's money in a personal bank account and declared bankruptcy. In a final judgment dated Aug. 15 and entered Aug. 22, U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa said that former King Par Golf Inc. owner William Baird must pay $8.89 million to Izzo Golf Inc., determining that Baird was personally liable as the "alter ego" of the bankrupt company. Baird had contended that Izzo was precluded from...

