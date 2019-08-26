Disputed Patent Claim Terms May Delay Section 101 Decisions

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in its MyMail Ltd. v. ooVoo LLC[1] split decision held that the district court should have construed a disputed claim term before ruling on patent eligibility. How will this affect litigants going forward — or will it at all? Background MyMail asserted patents that are directed to the method of modifying computer toolbars without user interaction. The defendants moved for judgment on the pleadings pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(c) and argued that the patents are directed to patent-ineligible subject matter under Section 101. MyMail opposed the motions, in part,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS