Anesthesiology Company Wants Hospital Attys DQ'd

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based anesthesia service has asked a federal court to disqualify attorneys representing a group of local hospitals in a dispute over an alleged violation of a noncompete clause, saying the law firm representing the hospitals advised the company on the business strategy at the heart of the suit. Anesthesia Associates of Ann Arbor, or A4, argued Friday that Honigman LLP advised the company in 2018 on whether a potential strategy for pursuing payment from third parties based on an implied contract would violate the terms of a noncompete agreement with Trinity Health Corporation. As a result, A4 argued, Honigman should not be...

