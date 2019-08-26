Feds Seek To Stop Firm, Owners From Preparing Tax Returns

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The federal government has sought to permanently bar a tax business and two women from preparing tax returns because they previously filed incorrect returns while generating nearly $10 million in tax refunds. In a complaint filed Friday in a Georgia federal court, the government requested that Andrea S. Nadel, Estelle Nadel and their business, EZ Accounting & Tax Services LLC, no longer be able to directly or indirectly prepare, file or assist in filing federal tax returns because they reported bogus deductions that reduced their customers’ taxable income and put false items on their clients’ profit and loss schedules. Their pattern...

