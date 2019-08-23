Accused Capital One Hacker Must Await Trial In Custody

Law360 (August 23, 2019, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A transgender woman charged with stealing the personal data of 106 million Capital One customers and applicants must remain behind bars while she awaits trial, a Washington federal judge ruled Friday, noting that she's a flight risk and poses "a risk of physical danger and financial and economic danger" to the community. Paige Thompson, who on Tuesday asked to be released citing safety and mental health concerns, should stay in custody, U.S. District Judge Michelle L. Peterson ruled, granting the government's motion for detention filed earlier this month. Judge Peterson noted that there isn't any "condition or combination of conditions that will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS