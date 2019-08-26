Ukraine Energy Co. Gets $58M Award Against Moldova OK'd

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- An approximately $58 million arbitral award issued to a Ukrainian energy company was confirmed Friday after a D.C. federal judge rejected Moldova's arguments it had been denied due process in the arbitration that stemmed from a dispute relating to an energy-supply agreement. The Eastern European nation had argued before U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper that it had been unable to adequately present its case during the arbitration with LLC Komstroy, which had been initiated to resolve a payment dispute stemming from a 1999 energy-supply agreement involving the Moldovan state-owned Moldtranselectro. Komstroy — the successor to LLC Energoalliance, which filed the...

