Ex-Soccer Execs Can Face Tax Charges, German Court Says

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Four former soccer executives can face trial for tax evasion as part of a long-running scandal surrounding how Germany earned the right to host the 2006 World Cup, a German appellate court said recently. The decision of the appellate court, announced Monday, overturned a lower court's decision from October that said that three former executives, Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst Schmidt, wouldn't face charges for a transaction in which they declared the repayment of a loan as a business expense. The three were not named in the announcement on Monday, but German media reports said that they, along with a Swiss...

