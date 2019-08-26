NJ Pols Unveil $120M Plan To Fight Newark Water Lead Crisis

Law360, Newark (August 26, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT) -- New Jersey officials unveiled plans Monday to pump $120 million in borrowed funds into Newark’s efforts to replace lead water pipes on thousands of properties amid the ongoing crisis over lead contamination in the state’s largest city, with the investment expected to speed up the work by several years. With lingering questions over the effectiveness of water filters distributed to city residents, Gov. Phil Murphy, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced a partnership in which the city will borrow the money from the Essex County Improvement Authority to expedite what officials said was...

