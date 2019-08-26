Kirkland, Morrison Cohen Steer $100M Boll & Branch Injection

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton said Monday it has invested $100 million in sustainable home goods business Boll & Branch in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Morrison Cohen. The investment will go toward expanding the luxury textile company's retail and wholesale business, the announcement said. Morrison Cohen LLP-led Boll & Branch markets fair-trade, organic cotton bedding, linens and other textiles. The company says its products are made without using certain chemicals and pesticides and that it emphasizes sustainable wages for farmers and factory workers. "Our success is proof that a focus on sustainability and positive social impact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS