Addus HomeCare Reaches $130M Deal For Hospice Provider

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT) -- Texas-based home care services company Addus HomeCare Corp. on Monday said it reached a $130 million cash deal to snap up hospice provider Hospice Partners of America. Addus President and CEO Dirk Allison said in a statement that this is the company's fourth acquisition to close this year. Allison also said the deal "is consistent with, and supports our strategy of adding hospice services in markets where we already have a personal care presence." "Since the acquisition of Ambercare in 2018, we have been looking for additional opportunities to expand our hospice services, and we are delighted to have this opportunity...

