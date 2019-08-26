Dollar Stores Will Pay $1.2M For Selling Expired Products

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT) -- Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have agreed to pay $1.2 million in fines after an undercover investigation caught the discount retailers selling expired drugs and useless motor oil, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday. In a statement, her office said the companies had also failed to comply with New York's bottle deposit law, which requires retailers that sell beverages to accept most types of cans and bottles for redemption. Under the settlement announced Monday, the trio of dollar stores have also agreed to routine audits and to adopt strict new policies that require employees to track expired...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS