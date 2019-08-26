Hospital Can't Sanction Patient Over Deleted Facebook Profile

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected a Cape Coral hospital's sanctions bid on Monday in a suit by a patient who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a nurse, rejecting the hospital's claims that the woman acted in bad faith when she deleted her Facebook profile during litigation. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele said Lee Memorial Health System's request for spoliation sanctions against Donia Goines and her counsel required proof of bad faith, which the hospital did not demonstrate. But the judge noted in the footnotes of the opinion and order that Lee Memorial is not precluded from introducing facts regarding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS