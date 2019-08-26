US Steel Owes Up To $50M For Post-Fire Pollution, Suit Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The Clean Air Council sued U.S. Steel Corp. on Monday, alleging it racked up as much as $50 million in potential federal penalties by failing to report releases of hydrogen sulfide and other substances after a Christmas Eve fire. The environmental group told a Pennsylvania federal court that the fire at U.S. Steel's Mon Valley Works steelmaking operation caused control rooms that take hazardous substances out of coke-oven gas to shut down. Despite the control room issues, the plant kept burning the coke-oven gas, causing emissions of hazardous substances at levels that required the company to report them under the Comprehensive Environmental Response,...

