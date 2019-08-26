US, China At Odds Over Status Of Negotiations After G-7

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and Chinese officials on Monday offered differing accounts of the extent to which the two governments have attempted to return to the negotiating table, days after new tariff escalations brought tensions to new heights ahead of the G-7 summit in France. President Donald Trump and Chinese officials are at odds about the state of trade negotiations between the two countries, just days after China unveiled a new tariff and Trump raised current and planned tariffs by 5%. (AP) China unveiled a new tariff ranging between 5% and 10% on $75 billion on Friday in response to the administration’s...

