3 Takeaways From The PTAB Time Bar Decision

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A decision by the panel that sets precedent for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cleared away ambiguity about when accused infringers must file petitions for inter partes review. Here are three things to know about the latest ruling by the board’s Precedential Opinion Panel. No More Excuses for Delaying an IPR Petition The America Invents Act states that petitions for inter partes review of a patent must be filed within one year of the date the petitioner or another interested party “is served with a complaint alleging infringement of the patent.” The panel’s decision on Friday eliminated virtually all exceptions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS