NY Urges Justices To Skip Designer Edelman's Tax Challenge

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- New York's tax department has told the U.S. Supreme Court it shouldn't hear designer Sam Edelman's challenge to its taxation of intangible income of dual residents without an offsetting credit because there's no conflict with court precedent. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance told the high court Friday that the way it taxes intangibles of some dual-state taxpayers without offering a tax credit doesn't run afoul of the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution or the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 decision in Comptroller of the Treasury of Maryland v. Wynne. In Wynne, the justices found a Maryland...

