Investment Company Act Circuit Split Exposes Mutual Funds

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Investment Company Act of 1940[1] regulates mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and certain other pooled investment vehicles. Since 2002, federal courts have refused to find that implied private rights of action exist under the act. Earlier this month, however, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit held in Oxford University Bank v. Lansuppe Feeder LLC that private plaintiffs may bring actions under Section 47(b) of the act[2] for rescission of contracts that violate the act. As the Second Circuit recognized, its decision conflicts with several other federal court decisions that have refused to find an implied private right of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS