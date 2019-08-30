Morrison Mahoney Adds Rackemann Corporate Atty In Boston

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A corporate attorney from Boston-based law firm Rackemann Sawyer & Brewster has joined Morrison Mahoney LLP as the firm looks to bolster its corporate practice. Eric Gyllenborg joins as a partner in Morrison Mahoney's Boston office after spending over a decade in Rackemann's business department. He brings experience in a range of corporate transactions throughout the business life cycle, including commercial loans, venture capital, private equity, medical and technology transfers and employment, Morrison Mahoney said in its Aug. 26 announcement. “I do work on all the needs a business entity would have, from inception to either selling it or winding down...

