Ill. Manufacturer Can't Secure Coverage Of Cleanup Mediation

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has affirmed a lower court’s decision that three insurers don’t have to cover Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s costs to mediate the federal government’s claims over the cleanup of a polluted industrial site. A panel of the Illinois Appellate Court’s First Division on Friday agreed with a state judge that Ace Specialty Insurance Co., New Hampshire Insurance Co. and Zurich American Insurance Co. are not obligated to pay Illinois Tool Works’ costs in its long-running mediation with the government, which is seeking to hold the manufacturer and other companies liable for environmental remediation efforts at part of a...

