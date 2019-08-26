French Digital Tax To Be Repaid After Int'l Deal, Macron Says

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- France will reimburse any tax paid under its digital services tax once there is an international deal on digital taxation, the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, said Monday. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron after a joint press conference Monday at the end of the G-7 annual meeting in Biarritz, France. Macron said France would abolish its digital services tax once an international tax was in place. (AP) Speaking at the close of the Group of Seven leading industrial countries' annual meeting, which was held in Biarritz, France, Macron said France would continue with its 3% digital tax. He said, however,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS