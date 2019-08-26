PE-Backed Shoe Retailer Cole Haan Gears Up For IPO

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed shoe retailer Cole Haan said Monday it is taking steps toward an initial public offering nearly seven years since it was sold by Nike, joining a growing number of prospects in the IPO pipeline. New Hampshire-based Cole Haan LLC did not indicate a time frame as to when it expects file plans with regulators, or how much money it hopes to raise. "We can confirm that, consistent with press reports, we have begun to prepare for an IPO," a Cole Haan spokesperson said. “We have no further comment at this time.” Cole Haan is preparing for an IPO nearly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS