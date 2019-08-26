PTAB Upholds Bulk Of Guitar Pedal Board Patent

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday upheld the bulk of a guitar pedal board patent that Pro Stage Gear, the maker of Pedaltrain boards, has accused a competitor of infringing. In a final decision, the PTAB affirmed the validity of a majority of the patent claims that Donner Technology challenged in inter partes review. The board said Donner’s challenge to many of the upheld claims relied on evidence that was not analogous prior art. “For this reason, we determine petitioner has not shown, by a preponderance of the evidence, that the subject matter of [those claims] would have been...

