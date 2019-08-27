'Richard' Not Confusingly Similar To 'Ricardo,' Says TTAB

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has refused to block the registration of “Richard Magazine” for a fashion and lifestyle website, concluding that readers would likely not confuse it with a Canadian publisher’s “Ricardo” mark for a culinary magazine. In a precedential opinion filed Aug. 21, the TTAB dismissed Ricardo Media Inc.’s opposition to Inventive Software LLC’s registration of “Richard Magazine,” rejecting arguments that “Ricardo” and “Richard” were confusingly similar under the doctrine of foreign equivalents. In declining to apply the doctrine, the board said that American consumers generally do not translate trademarks with recognizable first names, as doing so would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS