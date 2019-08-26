NC Gets Association Health Plan Law Without Governor's OK

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina bill that loosens the requirements for employers to join together to form association health plans became law on Monday without the signature of the state’s Democratic governor, who expressed concerns about the “legality” and “potential negative effects on health care” of such plans. S.B. 86 was presented to Gov. Roy Cooper on Aug. 15 after passing in the state’s Legislature in the weeks prior. However, the governor neither signed nor vetoed the bill, causing it to become law after 10 days even though it lacked his signature. In a statement Sunday, Cooper explained his choice not to sign...

