Mont. Cos. Fight To Keep Suit Over Insurance Premiums Alive

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A trio of Montana businesses has urged a federal judge not to toss a suit accusing two insurers of making misrepresentations in marketing their health plans, arguing that the case should be kicked back to state court. The Depot Inc., Union Club Bar Inc. and Trail Head Inc. on Friday opposed Caring for Montanans Inc. and Health Care Service Corp.’s motion to dismiss the suit, saying they have adequately alleged that they suffered a particular harm by overpaying for health insurance premiums. The three companies said the defendants were “off the mark” when arguing that the plaintiffs only made vague allegations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS