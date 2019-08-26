Tufts Grad Student Hits School, Staff With Retaliation Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Tufts University graduate student hit the Boston-area school and two employees with a suit in federal court Friday, claiming she faced retaliation and was defamed after exposing allegedly fabricated data in a published neuroscience article. Kristy Meadows, who received a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Tufts and a doctorate from the school’s comparative biomedical sciences program, claims she reviewed the final version of an article she had written with her adviser, Elizabeth Byrnes, and learned that it contained data that had been made up from an experiment they had not done, according to her complaint filed in Massachusetts federal...

