6th Circ. Says Tribe Can Issue Order Against Non-Native

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi's court could issue a protection order to prevent the stalking of a tribe member by a non-Native American in a family dispute, saying a federal statute clearly gave tribal courts the capacity to issue such an order. Plaintiff Joy Spurr, the stepmother of Nathaniel Spurr, a member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, had asked the circuit court to overturn a Michigan federal judge’s decision that she was subject to a tribal court’s civil personal protection order, or PPO, blocking her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS