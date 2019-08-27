2 Firms Duck DQ Bid In Insurance Fraud Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP and Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone PLC have survived a bid to disqualify them from an insurance fraud case in which they represent State Farm, as several defendant health centers lack standing to bring the challenge, a Michigan federal court has held. U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn declined to disturb a magistrate judge's ruling that tossed the bid by Elite Health Centers Inc. and several related entities to disqualify Katten Muchin and Miller Canfield because the firms purportedly obtained information about the clinics through a relationship with a client who is not a party to the case....

