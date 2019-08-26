Religious Parents Can't Get Freeze On NY Vaccination Law

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has denied a bid from a group of parents to block a recent law repealing a religious exemption to mandatory vaccinations in Empire State schools, finding they haven’t shown they are likely to eventually succeed in the case. Albany County Supreme Court Justice Denise Hartman on Friday denied the parents’ bid for a preliminary injunction in their suit challenging a June repeal of part of the state’s health law that had allowed for parents to not have to vaccinate their children if they believed such vaccinations violated their religious beliefs. Specifically, Justice Hartman said the parents who...

