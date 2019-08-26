Ex-Skadden Atty Urges Sanctions In TransPerfect Fee Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP attorney responded Monday to a suit filed in Nevada state court by TransPerfect Global Inc. accusing him of improperly billing for his services with a bid to impose sanctions against the translation company and hold it in civil contempt. Robert Pincus told the Delaware Chancery Court, which appointed him a custodian to oversee the sale of TransPerfect in 2015, that the company and its co-founder Philip R. Shawe were flouting the Chancery Court's orders by bringing the "meritless" lawsuit in Nevada. TransPerfect contends Pincus billed it for up to $65,204 without giving...

