Calif. Cops Get OK To Tell Prosecutors About Misconduct

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Law enforcement agencies in California can tell prosecutors that an officer has been investigated for on-the-job misconduct if the officer is set to serve as a witness in a criminal case, the Golden State’s highest court ruled Monday. In a unanimous opinion authored by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the justices said they were seeking to “harmonize” two rulings: the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Brady v. Maryland, which said prosecutors must give defendants evidence that can help prove their innocence, and a 1974 California high court decision known as Pitchess, which established guidelines for disclosing law enforcement officers’ personnel information...

