Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Hanover Insurance Co. on Monday asked an Illinois federal court to declare it doesn't owe further defense coverage to a Chicago ornamental iron company facing a lawsuit over alleged labor violations. Under the first of two insurance policies at issue — one from October 2016-17, another from October 2017-18 — Hanover said it agreed to provide its duty to defend Chicago Ornamental Iron Inc. against class action claims of wage-and-hour violations. But during the second policy, an additional 22 plaintiffs sought to join the lawsuit, and the iron company has said those "opt-in" plaintiffs are a new claim, making new allegations,...

