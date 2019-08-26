'Remain In Mexico' Cases More Than Doubled In July

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The number of immigrants sent back to Mexico while they await their day in court under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy more than doubled in July, according to data released Monday by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. In July, 11,804 immigrants were returned to Mexico under the policy, as compared to 5,161 in May and 5,883 in June. The data show that immigrants subject to the policy make up a significant proportion of recent arrivals — about 22% of all new immigration court cases in July — even though they account for less than 3% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS