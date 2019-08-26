1st Circ. Won't Revive Insurance Seller's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday affirmed a Puerto Rico-based Medicare plan seller’s win in a suit alleging it fired a worker because of her age, saying the worker didn’t rebut the company’s claim it fired her because she broke a client contact rule. The unanimous panel said MMM Holdings’ investigation was not a smokescreen for pushing Carmen Rodriguez-Cardi out because of her age, rejecting her claims the probe was “flawed” and that she didn’t break the company’s rules. Even if the company botched the investigation, Rodriguez-Cardi didn’t show that the investigator had it in for her because of her age or...

