Lockheed Pays Fla. Workers $327K After DOL Wage Probe

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. has paid 20 Florida workers $327,271 after the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that the defense contractor failed to properly compensate them under federal wage laws, the agency announced Monday. The agency said the $327,271 includes back pay and damages for violations of both the Fair Labor Standards Act and the McNamara-O'Hara Service Contract Act — which governs the hourly rates contractors and subcontractors on certain contracts have to pay to service workers — that occurred at a work site in Crestview, Florida. According to the statement, Lockheed misclassified some of its workers as...

