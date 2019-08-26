Bayer Denied Fees After $155M Hemophilia Drug IP Verdict

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday shot down Bayer's bid to collect attorney fees in a case against a Takeda Pharmaceutical unit, though the company did win additional damages on top of a jury verdict earlier this year directing the rival drugmaker to pay $155 million for infringing Bayer's hemophilia treatment patent. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' decision rejected a number of Bayer's arguments in support of its request for attorney fees in the case revolving around Ireland-based biopharmaceutical company Baxalta Inc.'s flagship hemophilia treatment Adynovate. "Although Baxalta came close to crossing the line on several occasions, I do not...

