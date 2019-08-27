Halunen Law Snags FCA Expert From Ariz. US Atty's Office

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Halunen Law Phoenix’s office has picked up a new partner with more than a decade of experience under his belt representing the federal government in False Claims Act litigation, the firm said on Monday. Lon R. Leavitt joined the plaintiffs’ law firm on July 31 from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, where he represented the government’s interests in FCA claims brought by whistleblowers, who can file qui tam suits on the government’s behalf to expose fraud. After 12 years as assistant U.S. attorney, Leavitt told Law360 that it was the “right time” in his career for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS