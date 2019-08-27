Blockvest Owner Can't Escape Senior Couple's Securities Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The founder of cryptocurrency company Blockvest must face a securities fraud suit after a California federal judge dismissed his claim that the senior couple pursuing the case was guilty of malicious prosecution and defamation. Reginald Buddy Ringgold III never answered the couple's request to dismiss Ringgold's counterclaims against them, so his claims are dismissed as requested, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said Monday. Tommy and Christine Garrison, who are both over the age of 65, had argued that Ringgold's allegations of malicious prosecution and inflicting emotional distress were "conclusory and implausible," and that California law protects their ability to sue him,...

