Koch Bros. Org Urges Supreme Court To Keep Donors Private

Law360 (August 26, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A conservative advocacy group funded by the Koch brothers on Monday implored the U.S. Supreme Court to block a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose to the state information on their biggest donors, a measure the Ninth Circuit refused to reconsider in March. Americans for Prosperity says a Ninth Circuit decision to uphold a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose information on their biggest donors conflicts with U.S. Supreme Court precedents. (AP) The Ninth Circuit departed from decades of precedent when it held that California Attorney General Xavier Becerra need not show that his “blanket demand” advances the government’s law enforcement interests, Americans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS