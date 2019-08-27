Gibson Dunn Atty Says Writer's Ban Part Of Trump Media War

Law360, Washington (August 27, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Gibson Dunn attorney representing Playboy's White House correspondent told a D.C. federal judge Tuesday that the suspension of his permanent press pass is part of the president's "war on reporters" who are providing critical coverage of his administration. During a two-hour hearing on Brian Karem's bid to reinstate his press pass, Theodore J. Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP asserted that the decision of White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham to revoke the pass for 30 days ran afoul of the Constitution and that the administration is "using the press credential process to wage a war on journalistic duties."...

