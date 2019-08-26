Skadden GC: Craig Defied Calls To Register As Foreign Agent

Law360, Washington (August 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Skadden general counsel Lawrence Spiegel told a Washington, D.C., federal jury Monday that his former colleague Gregory Craig had repeatedly defied calls to register his work for the Ukrainian government because it would cause him and others at the law firm to lose out on future potential job opportunities with the U.S. government. Ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig will testify in his own defense at his criminal trial, his counsel informed the court Monday. (Getty) In other developments, Craig's defense team informed the court at the end of the hearing that their client will testify in his own defense in an upcoming...

