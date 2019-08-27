Gov’t Urged To Pay Millions Of Women For Lost Pensions

Law360, London (August 27, 2019, 3:49 PM BST) -- Lawmakers and activists have asked Britain's prime minister to use international law to compensate women who have lost money as a result of a change to the state pension age that was designed to eliminate gender disparity in the retirement rules. The government should use a United Nations initiative to pay back 3.8 million women born in the 1950s who could have been put at a “grotesque" disadvantage by Britain’s hike in the state pension age, Welsh MP Anna McMorrin and Jackie Jones, a member of the European Parliament, said in a letter to Boris Johnson. The government raised the pension...

